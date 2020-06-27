e-paper
Home / Pune News / No heavy rainfall for a week: IMD

No heavy rainfall for a week: IMD

Until June 26, Pune received 153.9mm rainfall while Lohegaon and Pashan have received 265.8mm and 155.4 mm rainfall respectively.

pune Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:56 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
In Pune, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain for the next four days.
In Pune, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain for the next four days.
         

Pune: The city will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next four days, however, heavy rain will only be seen after seven days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday until 5:30 pm, the city did not receive a single drop of rain through the day. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.9-degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 23.4-degrees Celsius.

“Since monsoon is not at its peak and it is a bit slow, so Pune will not receive heavy rains in the next six days. Although intermediate spells of moderate rains are expected in between,” said Anupam Kashyapi, IMD Director.

The big update is that southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Friday. In Pune, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain for the next four days.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has been receiving sporadic heavy showers for the last three days. No rain was reported on Friday in PCMC.

“Even if it is called light rain, it is still monsoon. A similar pattern of rainfall is expected for the next two to three days,” added Kashyapi.

Until June 26, Pune received 153.9mm rainfall while Lohegaon and Pashan have received 265.8mm and 155.4 mm rainfall respectively.

Pune forecast

June 27: Light to moderate rain, thundery activity, lightning very likely

June 28: Light to moderate rain very likely

June 29: Light to moderate rain very likely

June 30: Light to Moderate rain very likely

