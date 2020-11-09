e-paper
Home / Pune News / No rush at bus stations ahead of Diwali festival

No rush at bus stations ahead of Diwali festival

pune Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:46 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
People purchasing Lantern for Diwali festival near N S Phadke chowk in Sadashiv peth in Pune, India, on Sunday.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the usual hustle and bustle of passengers going and coming to their hometowns is missing this year. There is not much business this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, say members of Private bus owners association.

This year the business during the Diwali season has gone down by at least 50 per cent, they say.

“There is fear among people to travel during this pandemic and so the business has been affected. Fewer people are opting for private and public transport,” said Baba Shinde, president, State president of goods and passenger transport association.

“We have many offers and discounts to attract customers, but the number is few. We are also taking all safety precautions according to the guidelines issued by the administration. We hope that in the coming week the business gains momentum, as currently, the business is down by at least 50 per cent as compared to last many years during the Diwali festival,” he said.

Every year a week prior to the Diwali season the bus fare of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and also the private luxury buses increase. There is a tap by the state government on private players to increase the rates only by 1.5 times the MSRTC bus fares.

Three squads to act against violators

Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has formed three squads to monitor and take action against private luxury buses violating the rules in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Till now action has been taken against 70 private tourists buses by the RTO inspectors.

“We have formed three squads to check and take action against private tourists buses during this Diwali festive season. There should be no overloading of passengers and Covid protocols given by the government needs to be strictly followed. If such norms are violated a fine is imposed on the violators and if the vehicle owners do not have proper documents then vehicles are seized,” said, Sanjay Sasane, officer, Pune deputy regional transport.

