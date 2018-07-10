No water supply in city on Thursday: PMC
Civic body has planned electric repairing works at all the water treatment plants.pune Updated: Jul 10, 2018 17:44 IST
There will be no municipal water supply to Pune city on Thursday (July 12) due to repair work, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). According to the PMC water supply department press statement, the civic body had planned electric repairing works at all the water treatment plants. The PMC in its press note said that water will be supplied at low pressure on Friday.