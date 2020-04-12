e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Nurse at Ruby Hall Clinic tests Covid-19 positive, 30 others quarantined

Nurse at Ruby Hall Clinic tests Covid-19 positive, 30 others quarantined

pune Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:21 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

A 45-year-old nurse working at Ruby Hall Clinic, tested positive for coronavirus, health authorities said on Sunday, prompting the hospital administration to quarantine other hospital staffers.

This is the first instance where a staff involved in health services in Pune has tested positive for Covid-19.

After the nurse tested positive on Saturday evening, at least 30 other nurses, who were colleagues of the positive patient, were quarantined immediately, said officials of the Ruby Hall Clinic, a private multispeciality hospital in the city.

“The nurse, who works in the general ward, was on leave. After resuming work, she showed minor symptoms of the coronavirus infection. As a precautionary measure, we conducted a medical check-up and her samples were sent for testing,” said Dr Sanjay Pathare, director of Medical Services, Ruby Hall Clinic.

It was confirmed that she was Covid-19 positive after her test reports came on Saturday. After this, she was immediately taken to the isolation facility of the hospital and her colleagues were quarantined.

“As she works in the general ward, she was not in contact with the isolation patients. Her condition is stable now and is under treatment. We have quarantined 30 nurses after the reports, some of them are head nurses, so their samples have been sent for testing, ” added Dr Pathare.

Earlier last week, as many as 92 people, including doctors and nurses from the Yashwantro Chavan Hospital at Pimpri-Chinchwad, had to be quarantined after a patient who has been treated there, tested Covid-19 positive. However, all the doctors and other staff tested negative for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which caused the Covid-19 infection.

top news
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in south Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in south Delhi
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
Live: 106 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
Live: 106 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news