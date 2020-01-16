Officials of Dehu road cantt hosp search for documents of alleged ‘fake medical camp’

pune

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:01 IST

The officials of the Dehu road Cantonment Board (DCB) hospital have come under the scanner of the board as well as a local court after a Right To Information (RTI) response claimed that a medical camp in March 2019, for which bills were tendered, was never organised. The RTI application was filed by activist Vikas Kuchekar.

Kuchekar approached a local court after receiving the RTI response which claimed that the medical camp was not organised even though he had come across bills from the camp that amounted to Rs 40,000.

The bills sent to the government under the National urban health mission (NUHM) scheme are that of a non-communicable disease (NCD) camp, dated March 3, 2019, which is supposed to provide free treatment to the patients.

“The camp was conducted on that day. I have given a written response to the Tehsil health officer (THO) about this. And I have no idea why the RTI response said that it was not. They did not ask the question to the right person and how can they say that the documents could not be found? How come nobody asked me about the camp before sending the reply or filing a court case?” said Dr PM Waghchore, retired resident medical officer (RMO) of the hospital.

The THO, Dr Sachin Kharat, could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

“We have asked the THO to submit a report about what has happened. In fact, today (Thursday) we sent him a letter as well. A show cause notice was also sent to the RMO, but he has retired. We had recieved the RTI application and the information officer did not find any documents and therefore, the response was provided to the applicant. Now, it is possible that the documents are with NUHM, or the RMO or the THO. We cannnot conclude without conducting an inquiry. The THO has been asked to conduct an independent inquiry and the board has also decided to initiate a separate internal inquiry. If anyone is found guilty, action will definitely be taken against them,” said Haritwal Ramswaroop, chief executive officer, DCB.

Even as the DCB officials are claiming possible misplacement of the papers related to the camp, Kuchekar claimed in his court application that he found the papers on September 15, 2019, near a petrol pump in Dehu road. He further claims that he filed for an RTI after he could not get a reasonable response from the hospital authorities. Kuchekar approached a local court which has issued an order to register an FIR in the matter at the Samarth police station.

“Police officer in­charge of Samarth police station is directed to register FIR under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure regarding the alleged offence and to investigate the same. He shall submit his report within one month from the date of receipt of this order,” reads an order by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Janhavi Kelkar.

Senior police inspector Balkrushan Kadam of Samarth police station said that he has sent an application for approval to the zonal deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Swapna Gore.

“We have to seek papers from the Zilla Parishad as well as the board. A thorough inquiry needs to be conducted of the documentary evidence in the matter before drawing any conclusion,” said senior PI Kadam.