One more succumbs to H1N1 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, death toll rises to 22

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) has reported one more death due to influenza A H1N1. The total number of deaths due to the infection is now 22 in the industrial township. So far, four patients are on ventilator support.

Talking about the same, DR Anil Roy, PCMC health chief, said, “The deceased, a 60-year-old male from Bhosari, was admitted to Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital and was suffering from co-morbidities, like diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted on September 9 and tested positive for the infection the very next day. He succumbed to the infection on September 22, but as the death report was being analysed, it was only confirmed on Monday that the reason behind his death was influenza A H1N1. The co-morbdities he suffered from only made it worse.”

The PCMC has registered 10 positive patients who are currently admitted and of which four are on ventilator support.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 16:20 IST