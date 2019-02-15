‘Open Mosque Day’ in Pune seeks to promote peace and harmony, says Karimuddin Shaikh, head, Jamaat-E-Islami Hind   

The The Pune chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), an Islamic reformist group has organised an ‘Open Mosque (Masjid) Day’ at Azam Campus, Camp, on February 16 and 17 to promote peace and harmony and clear misconceptions and myths related to Islam and Muslims in general.

People from different faiths have been invited to visit a ‘Masjid’ and see for themselves what a mosque is like and understand worship in Islam. Questions from the people visiting mosques would also be welcomed, said Karimuinddin Shaikh, head of Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Pune chapter. He spoke to Nozia Sayyed about the Open Mosque Day which would be held at Azam Campus on the weekend.

Tell us something about Jamaat E Islami Hind which has organised this event.

This is a group of Islamic scholars and Ulemas which was formed in early 1940s by Maulana Abul Ala Nauzudi in Lahore. It was formed with an aim to spread peace and humanity and clear misunderstandings related to Islam. Now there are atleast 10,000 members all over the country and in Pune alone there are atleast 40 members. We also have women members.

What is this movement all about where it allows people from different faiths to enter a mosque?

This movement of keeping a mosque open and allowing people from any faith to enter is not new. It was started by Prophet Muhammad himself where he invited people to ask questions about Islam. We are following His footsteps and in today’s world, where people’s views are driven by viral messages doing the rounds on social media. It is now even more important for us to clear the myths and present the facts. Hence, this movement. This movement first began from South Africa in early 1950s and later slowed down. Now, times are such that we have to reiterate the teachings of Prophet and Islam and let people know that Muslims are peace loving people.

How many times has this group conducted such gatherings in the city? How was the reaction of the people?

We are going to hold such an event for the second time now. The first such gathering was conducted in December last year at the same venue - Azam Campus and we had atleast 300 people from various beliefs visiting us. It was an overwhelming event.

What kind of questions do people usually ask about Islam and Muslims in general?

It is a gathering of people from different beliefs and hence there is a lot of curiosity among people about the way a Muslim leads his life. Mostly the questions that we hear are, why are women not allowed in Masjids? What is Wudoo (ablution)? Why do women have to wear hijab?. Many even visit only to see what a mosque looks like. There are many who believe that there are stones inside the mosque which are worshipped; that there are weapons kept by Muslims and so on. Upon arrival at the mosque, they are surprised to know that Muslims do not worship any idol or picture. They also say they find it very calming to sit inside the mosque. All the queries are answered by experts.

How should people get in touch with you if they want to attend this event?

Anyone interested in attending the ‘open mosque day’ can reach us at 9822246955. We have received considerable support from PA Inamdar, head of Azam Campus and president of Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society. He has allowed us to open the mosque doors for everyone for two consecutive days. The previous event was also conducted with his help at Azam Campus. We hope to hold such events in future as well.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 14:25 IST