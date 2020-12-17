e-paper
Home / Pune News / Operation flush out: Pune police arrest 50 criminals in crackdown

Operation flush out: Pune police arrest 50 criminals in crackdown

Police seized as many as 40 choppers, five swords, three countrymade firearms and nine live cartridges during the crackdown which lasted for twenty-four hours

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:29 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Officials said the combing operation was conducted by Pune city police on December 15 (9pm to 1am) involving five zonal deputy commissioners of police and deputy commissioner of police (crime), 12 assistant commissioners of police, 30 inspectors of police stations, nine crime branch field units, and their teams and 28 probationary sub-inspectors.
Officials said the combing operation was conducted by Pune city police on December 15 (9pm to 1am) involving five zonal deputy commissioners of police and deputy commissioner of police (crime), 12 assistant commissioners of police, 30 inspectors of police stations, nine crime branch field units, and their teams and 28 probationary sub-inspectors.
         

In a combing operation on Tuesday the city police under the direction of police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has arrested over fifty criminals.

Police seized as many as 40 choppers, five swords, three countrymade firearms and nine live cartridges during the crackdown which lasted for twenty-four hours.

Officials said the combing operation was conducted by Pune city police on December 15 (9pm to 1am) involving five zonal deputy commissioners of police and deputy commissioner of police (crime), 12 assistant commissioners of police, 30 inspectors of police stations, nine crime branch field units, and their teams and 28 probationary sub-inspectors.

Joint commissioner Ravindra Shisve and, additional CP(crime) Ashok Morale supervised the operation. Morale said, “The crackdown was part of an “operation flush out” launched against the criminals in the city and the action was effective in spreading a message amongst the wrongdoers.”

More than 1,213 criminals under various heads were checked and 57 were found with weapons (five with pistols, others with sharp-edged weapons), and cases under Arms Act registered against them.

As many as 223 externees were checked, out of which nine were found (six by crime branch) and 142 cases were registered against them under the Bombay Police Act.

Also, five pistols and nine rounds were seized by the crime branch, along with 30 sharp-edged weapons.

Anti-narcotics cell conducted checking of offenders of narcotics and seized 12 gms MD and 1.2kg ganja.

Social security cell checked lodges and rescued three victims and arrested one accused in the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) case.

Anti-extortion cell checked 328 gang members and 79 were found.

