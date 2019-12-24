‘Pamphlet’ and ‘Green Line’ win at 9th Health Film Festival held at NFAI

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 20:11 IST

Punekars got an opportunity to watch at least 35 short films and documentaries handling different health issues and taboos in a subtle way at the 9th Aarogya Film Festival which was held at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on December 21-22.

The valedictory function of the Aarogya Film Festival and the short film competition organised by PM Shah Foundation was held at NFAI on Tuesday, where a Marathi short film- ‘Pamphlet’ directed by Shekhar Rankhambe bagged the first prize. In the same competition, the movie ‘Green Line’ directed by Ebin Raj Maliakal received the first prize in the documentary film category.

The winners were felicitated by Sumitra Bhave, director, NFAI; Chetan Gandhi, director, PM Shah Foundation and Anuja Deodhar, social activist.

In the short film category, ‘Fog Lights’ directed by Alok Rajwade and team Prayas got the second prize and ‘Kumbhil Shiva’ directed by Vishal Kumbhar stood third. ‘Faith Beyond Fear’ directed by ‘Team Avahan’ received the second prize and ‘Not For Display’ directed by Saadgi Gupta got the third prize in the documentary film category.

Sumitra Bhave expressed that a short film, just like a poem is able to communicate a vast topic in a very short time. The message is important in the short film, but to take it to a larger audience, the melody, drama, flow and other details are equally important.

The two-day film festival had received at least 150 films from countries including India, Afghanistan, Australia, Belgium, Dubai, France, Pakistan, Spain, UK, US among others.