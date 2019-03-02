Pankaj Deshmukh is new Pune traffic DCP

Pankaj Deshmukh, former superintendent of police (SP), Satara, has been transferred to Pune as the new deputy commissioner of police (traffic). Deshmukh replaced Tejaswi Satpute, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), who is now the Satara superintendent of police, according to a government resolution (GR) issued by the state home department on February 25.

Satpute’s transfer took place just six months after she was posted as the incharge of the traffic department of the city. Six of her immediate predecessors posted as DCP (traffic) in Pune had also met the same fate as her. Before her, Vishwas Pandhare, Sarangwad Awad, Pravin Munde, Kalpana Barawkar, Pravin Munde and Ashok Morale served from June 2014 to October 2018. Before these seven DCPs, two other DCPs, Manoj Patil and Vishwas Pandhare, got a full term of three years.

They were all transferred before they could resolve issues like rising traffic congestion, accidents in the city and other issued related to the department.

Meanwhile, Abdur Rahman, deputy director general of police, Maharashtra state wireless department, who was posted in Pune in the same department, has been promoted as special inspector of police, state human rights commission in Mumbai.

Rahman has written two books- ‘Sachar Ki Sifarishein’ in Hindi published by Kashyap Publication and Denial and Deprivation: Indian Muslims (on the Sachar Committee and Rangnath Mishra Commission reports) published by Routledge Publications.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 17:00 IST