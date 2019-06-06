RTE admissions get delayed in Pune, parents worried

The delay in starting admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act this year has parents of students worried, and left them with no option but wait. A majority of schools will begin their academic year by June 15.

The state director of education (primary) has issued a circular giving June 7 deadline for applicants seeking to rectify errors or shortcomings in their application forms. Until last year, the RTE admission process would start in January, with three rounds of lotteries, and end by first week of June. The process this year began on March 5.

With the first lottery round of admissions still going on and date not declared for the second round, those seeking admission under RTE for their children are uncertain if the latter would get admission in the present academic year.

Of the 16,587 RTE vacancies in 963 registered schools in Pune district, 12,566 seats were declared in the first lottery. A total of 53,655 applications was received and 8,984 admissions have been secured. With 3,582 admissions yet to be completed in the district, applicants have to wait for the second lottery round to be announced.

“Last year, the first round of RTE lottery admissions was completed in March and this year the first round is still going on. The number of applicants is more than last year and they are eagerly waiting to clear the verification process and get admission before the school starts. The state education department is playing with children’s education by delaying the process. If these applicants do not get admissions under RTE, who will be held accountable?” said education activist Mukund Kirdat.

Ashok Khire, a parent who has applied for admission under RTE for his son said, “I am eagerly waiting for the announcement of second lottery as my son was not shortlisted in the first. We are in June and dependent on RTE for our son’s Class 1 admission

Sunil Kurhade, education officer, Pune zilla parishad, said, “The second lottery round of this year’s RTE admission is not yet announced and it is going to be declared once the correction of errors and other shortcomings are finished for the 1st round. Compared to last year this year the RTE admission process was delayed and it will go on probably till the end of June for all three rounds to be completed.”

