Part of Pune military hospital road closed for underpass construction

The is road running between the military hospital cardio thoracic centre hospital and the new Command hospital under construction

pune Updated: Apr 20, 2018 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
The underpass construction project is estimated to complete in 18 months.
The underpass construction project is estimated to complete in 18 months.(HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has closed an 80m stretch on both sides of the two-way lane of the road running between the military hospital cardio thoracic centre (MH-CTC) hospital and the new Command hospital under construction to facilitate the building of an underpass.

Indrabhan Randive, executive engineer, PMC road department said, “The construction work of entry-exit boxes of the underpass is going on for two months. Hence, we have closed a small stretch of road. We will soon complete the process and reopen the 80m stretch.”

According to Randive, the civic administration has put the underpass construction project, already in progress for four months, on fast track to avoid any inconvenience to residents. The project is estimated to complete in 18 months.

