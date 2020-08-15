e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Parth attends get-together at uncle’s residence in Baramati, maintains silence over next move

Parth attends get-together at uncle’s residence in Baramati, maintains silence over next move

pune Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:37 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustantimes
         

Upset over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s public reprimand by calling him “immature”, his grandnephew Parth on Saturday visited Baramati for a “get-together” that lasted for several hours.

Till late evening, the Pawar scion was at uncle Shrinivas Patil’s Baramati residence where his mother Sunetra Pawar and aunt Sharmila were also present. Parth’s father and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar were absent although he was in Pune earlier in the day to attend an Independence Day function.

Both Parth and his father Ajit have maintained studied silence even as several other NCP leaders downplayed the episode saying “it’s just a family matter”. Messages and calls to Parth Pawar did not evoke any response.

In the afternoon, a member of the family said, “Matter will end within two days” while Parth’s another paternal aunt Vijaya Patil earlier said that Parth is upset though he will forget everything in a few days.

“Parth is young and sensitive. However, he will forget everything. After all Sharad Pawar is his grandfather,” Patil said in Kolhapur, indicating that all is well within Pawar family. Vijaya Patil is Ajit’s elder sister while Shrinivas is younger brother.

Parth is reportedly unhappy with the way NCP chief publicly ticked him off over his demand for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, a clear deviation from the party line. Rejecting Parth’s demand, senior Pawar had said his grandnephew is “immature” and his views are “not worth a penny”.

After rebuke from senior Pawar, Parth has been meeting family members for the past three days.

Late on Friday evening, Parth met Ajit Pawar’s cousin Abhijit Pawar at latter’s bungalow in Baner while on Thursday, he visited Silver Oak, Sharad Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai. At Silver Oak, Parth could not meet senior Pawar though he had over two-hour long discussion with paternal aunt Supriya Sule.

Reacting over Parth being upset, senior party leader Praful said the entire issue is not as important as being “portrayed” by the media. “Since Sharad Pawar has already spoken, the matter is over,” said Patel.

Another NCP leader and Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said, “Parth is my friend and I am confident he will not take any other step. This is not at all a big issue.”

This is not the first time that there have been indications of rift within the Pawar family. Earlier, when NCP chief was reluctant to offer a party ticket to Parth to contest the Lok Sabha polls, the Pawar scion forced his grandfather to reverse decision. After the assembly polls last year, Ajit Pawar had defied party line and joined hands with BJP to become deputy chief minister in Devendra Fadnavis government that lasted for three days.

top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In