PCMC admin attributes reduced Covid-19 cases to My family, My responsibility initiative

pune

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:24 IST

My family, my responsibility (Maze Kutumbh, Mazi Jababdari) initiative has turned out to be a trump card for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as they have managed to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in the twin township, according to the civic officials.

As of October 31, PCMC has had 84,519 Covid-19 positive cases and 1,200 deaths have been recorded, as per the state health department report. The mortality rate of PCMC currently stands at 1.7 per cent.

“Maze Kutumbh, Mazi Jababdari played a big role in bringing down the number of Covid-19 cases in PCMC. The initiative helped a lot in early detection and spreading awareness. People also gave a very good response to initiative,” said Shravan Hardikar, PCMC commissioner.

On six days - October 14, 19, 25, 26, 27 and 31- zero virus-related deaths were recorded in PCMC. On the other days, the death rate did not exceed 20. On October 16, 17 deaths had been reported which has been the highest this month. This month’s data has provided much-needed relief to civic officials who believe that the spread of the virus is being contained.

The first phase of the initiative took place between September 15 and October 10 and the second phase was conducted during October 14 -24. With Covid-19 cases declining every day, PCMC has decided to continue the initiative further.

“Diwali is a much bigger festival than Navratri and is round the corner, so people need to continue following norms. PCMC is continuing to take precautionary measures, but the role of people will be very important in flattening the curve,” said Hardikar.

With cases declining, PCMC has temporarily shut operating of jumbo Covid-19 care centre at Annasaheb Magar Stadium, Pimpri while operations at Balnagri, Bhosari Jumbo Covid-19 care facility is still functional.

“Along with Annasaheb Magar Stadium we have reduced a few hospitals temporarily from the list of Covid hospitals. If the need arises, then jumbo facilities and other hospitals will be brought into use again,” added Hardikar.

“The decline in the curve has been noticed across the state. We are following all the guidelines given by the state. If people continue to follow all guidelines, then cases will keep on reducing,” said Santosh Patil, additional commissioner.

Dr Vijay Natarajan, chief executive officer at the Symbiosis hospital, said, “Maze Kutumbh, Mazi Jababdari, has helped increase the detection rate, but there is no scientific explanation to a lull which we are noticing in the cases right now. Looking at the overall world statistics, the second wave could be more severe, we need to be cautious going ahead.

Date: No of deaths

Oct 1; 10

Oct 2; 8

Oct 3; 7

Oct 4; 4

Oct 5; 3

Oct 6; 4

Oct 7; 13

Oct 8; 9

Oct 9; 8

Oct 10; 5

Oct 11; 5

Oct 12; 5

Oct 13; 3

Oct 14; 0

Oct 15; 2

Oct 16; 17

Oct 17; 8

Oct 18; 1

Oct 19; 0

Oct 20; 4

Oct 21; 8

Oct 22;3

Oct 23; 5

Oct 24; 3

Oct 25; 0

Oct 26; 0

Oct 27; 0

Oct 28; 3

Oct 29; 12

Oct 30; 1

Oct 31; 0 (at 8:30 pm)