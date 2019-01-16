PCMC commissioner acts against DCP Patil

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner R K Padmanabhan has attached DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) ( Zone II) Namrata Patil, two senior Inspectors and a police sub-inspector (PSI) to headquarters following a complaint against them where they had allegedly come together to provide police security to government land measurement officials at the behest of a builder.

According to Padmanabhan, the charges against Patil and three other police officials were of a serious nature as the victim had approached the High Court with a complaint against them in the case.

“We have written to the police establishment board regarding the alleged violations done by DCP Namrata Patil and three police officers of Sangvi police station . They have provided security to government land measurement officials involving a disputed plot between two builders in contravention with the status quo order issued by the court. This is similar to contempt of court and an inquiry is on in the case ,” he said.

The case is related to two builders in Pimpale Saudagar wherein one of the builders allegedly brought the government land measurement officials on November 27, 2018 for which DCP Patil provided the security. The other builder lodged a protest with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner and approached the high court over the issue. The high court directed the commissioner to file an affidavit in the case.

“One of the party somehow managed the police including the DCP and she in her own handwriting for protection for measurement and handing over to the other party. It is a violation of court order. Even, in a legal case, the commissioner of police has the right to give police protection and not the DCP ,” Padmanabhan said.

DCP Patil when contacted denied the allegations and said, “Whatever I had to say has been submitted before the court.”

