PCMC to power up its administration buildings using solar energy

Shrinivas Deshpande

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to light up all its administrative buildings through solar power. On Saturday, the standing committee of PCMC approved Rs 2.33 crore to light up 17 civic administrative buildings with solar panels.

Mamatak Gaikwad chairperson of PCMC standing committee said,"We have decided to light up all the 17 buildings owned by PCMC using solar panels as it will helps to save electricity. As a part of this initiative we have approved Rs 1.89 crore for solar energy project and Rs 33.40 lakh for LED bulbs that will be installed in civic offices.

Civic electrical department has prepared a detail proposal in this regard. According to the proposal, civic body has decided to generate 251 kg watt electricity through these solar panels. The civil department of the civic body will be assigned to check the capacity of each building in order to install the solar panel.The PCMC will begin to install these solar panels in its main building in Pimpri and then will gradually proceed with its zonal offices as well as ward offices,community halls and cremation grounds.

Along with that,standing committee has also approved Rs 33.40 lakh for installation of LED bulbs in the civic offices as well as its premises.According to civic officials,many civic buildings has large open space on the roof which seems to be ideal for the installation of the solar unit.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 15:33 IST