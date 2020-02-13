Pesticide spraying: Husband, wife suffocate to death in Pune home

pune

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:24 IST

A husband–wife duo choked to death after they faced severe breathing difficulties due to the pesticides sprayed at their residence on Tuesday.

The deceased, residing at Ganesh Vihar Society, Bibvewadi, were identified by the police as Aparna Majali (54) and her husband Avinash (64).

Investigators said that their flat had been sprayed with disinfectants as a part of a pest control service on the morning of February 11. The couple had gone to the residence of their relatives and returned to their flat in the evening.

Little did they realise that the harmful gases were still in the air as the windows were closed and there was no room for air circulation. Affected by the toxic gases, Avinash collapsed on the ground and could hardly breathe while his wife developed serious respiratory complications.

Their daughter came at around 7 pm and was shocked to see her parents in a serious conditions and raised an alarm for help. The neighbours immediately rushed them to the nearby Chintamani Hospital from where they were taken to the critical care unit of the super-speciality Sahyadri Hospital, which was about 45 minutes away. They were, however, proclaimed dead on arrival.

Assistant police inspector (API) RS Usgaonkar, the investigating officer in the case said that the coupe did not take the necessary precautions which led to the tragedy.