Pimpri Chinchwad civic body disconnects 390 illegal water connections

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has carried out a drive against illegal water connections in the city and has disconnected 390 illegal water connections in different parts of the city.

According to civic officers, the highest number of illegal connection were found in Kasarwadi and Sangvi Gaothan (H zonal office) while least cases of illegal water connections came up from Nigdi Pradhikaran (Nigdi zonal office).

“We are going to conduct a major drive in the city and visit each and every area, building, slums to check the water connections. If connections are found to be illegal, we will take strict action against it,” said, Pravin Ladkat executive engineer, PCMC, water supply department.

According to Ladkat, in a survey, it was found that there are approximately 16,000 illegal water connections in the city. Out of which, only 5,014 have been applied for the legalisation process. The civic water department has legalised 2,964 connections.

The civic body had issued notices to more 150 illegal water connections in the city and have asked them to either pay the penalty or to legalise the connection as soon as possible.

Ladkat informed that strict vigil is needed against illegal water connections as residents dependent upon Ravet Bandhara. Due to these illegal water connections many citizens are being deprived of water.

