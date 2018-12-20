Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation to use tracking system for garbage trucks

In order to keep track of the collection and disposal of garbage, Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) has decided to implement a vehicle tracking and management (VTS) system to keep a tab on vehicles collecting garbage within the city limits.

The PCMC has been receiving complaints from local residents stating drivers of garbage pickup trucks implement various tactics such as skipping prescribed route, to escape duty.

So far the PCMC was unable to follow-up on these complaints and hold the said drivers accountable. This will soon change as PCMC has allocated a tender to install the VTM system in all 350 vehicles.

As of now seven private firms have applied for the tendering process, of which six are eligible to be scrutinised. Of these six firms, Aditi Tracking Supply Private Limited has been selected as they filed a tender for lowest cost.

The ongoing tendering process for collection and transportation of garbage to Moshi dumping ground is now reached its final stages. PCMC revised tenders for collection and transportation of garbage from four different parts of the city in September 2018. Earlier the process was cancelled on the grounds of cartel allegations. Now PCMC has invited four different tenders for the period of five years.

“After the finalisation of the tendering process, the civic body will hand over all the vehicles to the contractor. Before doing the same we have decided to install the tracking system on each vehicle so that civic officials can keep a tab on them” said Manoj Lonkar, health executive officer, health department, PCMC.

He further added that the civic body had also approved the awarding of the contract to Aditi Tracking Supply Private Limited at a cost of ₹46.80 lakh to install tracking system in 350 vehicles.

The final proposal has been presented to standing committee for final approval, but due to the inauguration ceremony of the metro line 3 that took place in the city, the meeting has been adjourned until December 20.

To improve per vehicle productivity and reduce non-compliance, optimisation of vehicles usage and monitoring of vehicle is very important. It also helps in monitoring amount of garbage that enters into Moshi dumping ground on a daily basis.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 15:29 IST