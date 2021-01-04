Pimpri-Chinchwad police to get a dedicated hospital

pune

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 19:51 IST

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police will have a dedicated, independent hospital as the state government approved recruitment for staff positions and asked the police leadership to look for space, according to an official present at a meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday.

“The GR for creation of these hospital positions was issued in May 2018, but the positions were not getting filled and there was no dedicated space for the hospital. The government has now given a go-ahead for the health department to complete the recruitment and asked for a space to be found for the hospital,” said Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The government resolution from May 2018 had made provisions for 2,633 hospital staff positions which had to be filled in three rounds - first round of 1568, second of 552 and third of 513.