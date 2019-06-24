Plastic ban trap: PMC let go of big fishes, target small players

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to not take action against any resident violating the plastic ban, imposed on June 23, 2018, the civic body is overlooking violations by major establishments, cue restaurants and brand stores.

However, enforcement at small-store and/or business level being done regularly by the PMC.

As an alternative to plastic, most shops and restaurants with a sizeable customer-base, are using 100 per cent compostable bags.

However, the PMC has made it clear that these compostable bags can only be used in nurseries. If these bags are used for any other purpose, it is considered a violation of the plastic ban.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief of solid waste management department, refrained from giving the names of the big establishments where action, if any, has been taken.

Molak said, “We have not ignored the violations of the big shops and restaurants. However, the other aspect to this is that these establishments are not the major generators of plastic bags. Compostable bags are not allowed and the use of it is illegal. We have collected few samples of such bags from renowned establishments and have sent it to the laboratory for testing.”

According to Molak, if the results of these tests exhibit violations the PMC will take action.

One such popular fast food restaurant called Marz-o-rin, located on MG road is using compostable bags.

Jacob Anthony, manager of Marz-o-rin said, “We have been using these 100 per cent compostable bags for a very long time and have faced no action. We believe that these bags do not violate any norms, and hence, we will continue to use them.”

Nikhil Rathi, secretary of the Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers association, said, “It is true that small vendors are the biggest consumers of plastic bags. However, rule should be the same for all and no violator must be exempted from the mandatory plastic ban.”

“Authorities often find it difficult to enforce the ban on major players and as a result minor players have to suffer,” said Rathi.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:54 IST