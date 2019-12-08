PM Modi makes an unplanned visit to ailing former BJP leader Arun Shourie at Pune hospital

pune

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 20:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited ailing former Union minister and ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Shourie, 78, at a city hospital 6pm on Sunday and enquired about his health.

A team of doctors headed by chief cardiologist Dr Parvez Grant and neurosurgeon Dr Sachin Gandhi took PM Modi to Shourie’s room.

The meeting lasted for 45 minutes at Ruby Hall Clinic, Sangamwadi, where the two exchanged pleasantries. According to the doctors, Shourie is recuperating and will be discharged in the next four days. Shourie was at his Lavasa residence on the outskirts of Pune city when he fainted at 5.45pm on December 1 and was rushed to the hospital. He was first taken to the Hinjewadi branch of Ruby Hall Clinic and then shifted to the ICU (intensive care unit) at the main hospital on Dhole Patil road.

Dr Purvez Grant of Ruby Hall said that PM Modi visited the ICU in the evening and was briefed about Shourie’s health and the hospital.

Grant also added that Shourie’s sister was also present and Modi spent time with her as well.

The prime minister on Twitter said, “In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life”.

The former BJP leader and veteran journalist had suffered a brain injury, including internal bleeding and swelling, doctors had said.

They had said Shourie was recovering fast and was showing no signs of neuro-deficit (abnormal function of a body area due to weaker function of the brain).

It was not a pre-decided visit, according to hospital sources. The PM spent 45 minutes at the hospital before heading to the airport. Modi was in Pune to attend the three-day conference of Inspector Generals and Director Generals of Police.

Shourie is a former Rajya Sabha member from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was Union minister for communications, information technology and disinvestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government during 1999-2004. He has been critical of the Narendra Modi for poor handling of the Indian economy and turning a blind eye to the attacks on minorities by the right-wing groups. This lead to him parting ways with the ruling dispensation.

He is a prolific writer and Ramon Magsaysay awardee who had served as an economist with the World Bank during 1967-1978.