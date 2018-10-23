Pune’s civic body to inaugurate Taljai hill cricket stadium in November

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has developed a cricket stadium at Taljai hill in Sahakarnagar which will be named after late cricketer Sadashiv Shinde. Besides the stadium, the PMC has also developed a jogging track which is attracting large crowds. Congress corporator Aba Bagul took the initiative to develop the stadium on Taljai hill which is part of his ward. According to civic officials the stadium will be inaugurated in November.

Taljai hill is part of an 107- acre development plan driven by corporator Aba Bagul. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Bagul said, “The developmental work on Taljai hill is planned on 107 acres, while the cricket stadium has been built on five acres.” Bagaul also added: “The work of the cricket ground is complete and the stadium will be inaugurated in November by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.”

According to civic officials the stadium has a total seating capacity of 2,000 people. Along with the cricket stadium, the PMC is also building two kabbadi grounds in same area. A part of the ground has been kept reserved for a laughing club with a 300 pax capacity.

Talking about the other attractions coming up on Taljai hill, Bagul said, “In the next phase two more grounds are planned, one of which would be solely reserved for women. There are two solar parking lots and an exhibition centre is also being planned which will be built on 15 acres. A garden is also been planned, which will have local trees. Taljai hill will soon be a major tourist attraction in the city.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 14:44 IST