PMC gives nod to change HCTMR alignment, river linking project

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:34 IST

The general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, approved changes to the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) for the city.

Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner, who proposed changes to the route, did not follow due legal process and instead of submitting the proposal to the city improvement committee, he directly proposed the changes at the general body meeting on Monday, to get a quick approval.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department, said, “The defence and forest department requested a change in alignment, as the project is being constructed through their areas. Some changes have been proposed in order bring down the cost of land acquisition and rehabilitation.”

Though the opposition parties - Congress and NCP - refused to accept the proposal, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), requested approval of the project, considering the Assembly election’s model code of conduct.

The opposition party opposed the project as tenders for the HCTMR project have already been floated.

Sachin Dodke, a member of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also proposed the river linking project for clearance on Monday. Water of the Savitri river, from the Bhima river, will be brought into the Khadakwasla dam through a tunnel. This proposal will now be sent to the state government for approval. The aim of the project is to ensure the city’s water supply for the next 20 years.

Both, the HCTMR and the river linking have been cleared by the standing committee.

Areas where HCTMR alignment will be changed

-Bopodi

-Ganesh Temple near Chatuhshrungi

-Passport office to Paud Phata on Senapati Bapat road

-Kasat pump, Karvenagar

-Gandhi Llawns to Alankar police chowky

-Saket Bridge to Sinhgad road to Swargate

-Defence Colony

-SRPF Wanowrie

-Wadgaonsheri

-Sakorenagar

- Airport Road, Lohegaon

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 16:34 IST