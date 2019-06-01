PMC marks territory on Castel Royale public utility plots

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, put up signs laying claim to the two public utility plots handed over to the civic body by developers of Castel Royale, a high-end luxury residential project in the Bopodi-Khadki area.

The plots, within the project located behind Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), now belong to the PMC and are available for public use.

The builder, Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL), handed over the plots to the PMC, but the land, until HT raised the issue with the civic administration, was being used privately.

Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao and estate department head Anil Muley assured HT that the PMC ownership boards would go up soon after the Lok Sabha results were declared and the PMC has stuck to its task.

HT has been repeatedly drawing attention to the fact that a one acre plot and a 30,000 sq ft plot are not earmarked as a public playground, though until now, neither had public access or any signages stating the same.

Republican Party of India (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar said that finally the municipal administration has taken the right step and should now make this a public ground.

“I am making budgetary provision for it,” said Sunita Wadekar, wife of Parshuram and RPI corporator from Bopodi.

In a report on October 18, Hindustan Times had highlighted how Parshuram and his wife had succeeded in securing the prime public plots that were enclosed in this residential project.

Wadekar had said in an interview, “I was aware that the developer Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd, which has constructed the Castel Royale project, needed to hand over a developed plot of 40 hectares (one hectare equals 1,089 square feet) from the project to PMC.” The second public utility plot is of approximately 30,000 sq ft.

“As this place is serene and peaceful, I wanted to initiate an innovative project on this plot. I, therefore, followed it up with Pune Municipal Corporation for gaining possession of almost two to three acres of land from the developer. Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, extended considerable assistance in getting possession of this land,” Wadekar said.

While a Vipassana and Yoga centre has been planned on this land, the playground plot is also a part of this agreement between ABIL and the PMC.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 15:16 IST