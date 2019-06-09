PMRDA demolition drive targets 597 structures in Pune

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has demolished 118 of the 597 illegal structures it identified in 2018.

The planning and development authority for the Pune metro region covers talukas of Pune city, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli and parts of Bhor, Daund, Shirur, Khed, Purandar and Velhe.

Milind Pathak, deputy collector, PMRDA, said, “We have appealed to people to inform us about any illegal constructions in the PMRDA region and have assured them of legal action. The action against illegal construction had slowed in the last few months as it was difficult to get the support from the police department due to polls.”

Pathak said the work for the same will be expedited.

According to PMRDA officials, all these structures are those where the construction abiding by the permission rules was done, and these structures were extended by showing the old permissions.

Pathak said, “We have already served notices to these illegal constructions under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 (MRTP).”

“We will either allow the owners of these illegal properties to regularise their properties after a process of hearing or will demolish it seeking assistance from the police department,” said Pathak, adding that 118 such structures have already been demolished.

In the total jurisdiction of 4, 68,126 square feet area, PMRDA has so far sent notices to 2,448 illegal structures. While 597 violate the MRTP Act, others as well are marred with various illegal activities.

PMRDA has been set up as a legally empowered and a self-financing corporate body by the Urban Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra.

Most of PMRDA area falls under Greenfield Development.

PMRDA uses satellite imagery to identify illegal structures

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has been using satellite imagery to identify illegal establishments in its jurisdiction since May this year.

The project was implemented on a pilot basis in three villages under the PMRDA’s jurisdiction.

With the help of this technology, so far the PMRDA has identified 300 illegal constructions in three villages viz. Chakan, Shikrapur and Alandi, which constitute nearly 220 square kilometres of area.

Vikram Kumar, PMRDA commissioner, said, “It is for the first time that we have used such technology to map illegal developments in our jurisdiction and it has given us good results. In a very short time, we were able to identify 300 properties which were built illegally.”

According to Kumar, upon inspection by PMRDA’s team, owners of such buildings failed to provide any documents for verification. “Satellite imagery is an effective way of keeping a closer track of illegal activities in the PMRDA’s jurisdiction and we will continue to do so in the future as well,” said Kumar.

Milind Pathak, deputy collector, PMRDA, said, “After the proper scrutiny of all illegal constructions, the authorities will look into the possibilities of regularising their respective projects. If it is feasible, we will penalise the developer and will then regularise the construction.”

However, if there is no scope of legalising the project, we will be forced to demolish it, said Pathak.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 16:21 IST