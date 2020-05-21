e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Police naik walks out of hospital Covid-free

Police naik walks out of hospital Covid-free

pune Updated: May 21, 2020 21:32 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

A 37-year-old police naik was declared Covid-19-free on Wednesday, after a struggle with the infection, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, for 25 days.

The policeman walked out to a shower of flower petals made by his colleagues and superiors, outside the Symbiosis Hospital in Lavale, Pune.

“I have been advised rest for 20 days. I’m home after long and will see how these 20 days go,” he said.

The police naik was posted in the police station that reported the first Covid-19 case among the Pune police personnel.

The particular police station recorded eight positive cases and the 37-year-old was the eighth.

He spent the first day at Sassoon General Hospital followed by five days at the Bharati Vidyapeth Hopsital, and then 10 days at the King Edward’s Memorial (KEM) hospital, before moving to Symbiosis.

“I moved from Bharati Vidyapeth to KEM because they could offer me a private room, while Bharati had an open ward system,” recalls the policeman, adding that treatment received was not always the best.

“It maybe that during that period of the infection people have psychological disturbances and pressure. When he was there, he did not complain. His friends used to come regularly and visit and they had positive feedback. There is some misunderstanding for sure,” said Dr YL Yemul, medical administrator, KEM hospital.

43-year-old constable dies

A 43-year-old police constable of the Pune police died on Thursday, Covid-19 positive. With over 25 positive cases among the Pune police personnel, the constable is the second police casualty in the city.

The first casualty was a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector who died on May 4.

The policeman, who was deployed at the traffic branch of the Pune city police, died on Thursday. He was under treatment for the past 10 days at the Bharati Vidyapeth hospital in Katraj, where he breathed his last. He was on the ventilator.

Of the 25 police officials infected with the virus, 14 have recovered and two have died. The rest are still under medical treatment.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In