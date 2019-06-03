Police raid two prostitution dens in Koregaon Park, rescue five girls in 24 hours

The Pune police busted two prostitution rackets on Saturday in Koregaon Park, rescuing fivewomen.

Three women were rescued from Oasis saloon and spa massage centre, Koregaon Park. They have been sent to a rehabilitation home in Hadapsar. The police arrested Vishal Pandit, 21, a resident of Koregaon Park and his aide Aditya Sulaiman, 21, who worked and lived at the spa centre.

According to the police, the duo took advantage of the fact that the women hailed from financially weaker backgrounds and offered the women more money in exchange of satisfying their clients.

In the second case, two women hailing from Gujarat and West Bengal were rescued in a raid at O Hotel, a five-star establishment in Koregaon Park.

The two girls were found to have been brought to Pune by two men identified only as Mohit and Suraj. The two allegedly arranged for the women to go to hotel rooms of the clients and communicated through remote mobile conversations.

The two women rescued from O Hotel were also sent to the home in Mohammadwadi, Hadapsar.

Cases relating to both the raids were registered at the Koregaon Park police station on Saturday.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 16:35 IST