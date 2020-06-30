e-paper
Home / Pune News / Police seize 54 mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakh from 25-year-old in Kondhwa

Police seize 54 mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakh from 25-year-old in Kondhwa

pune Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
The Pune police officials of the Kondhwa police station found 54 mobile phones in the possession of a 25-year-old man on Monday night.

The cost of the 54 mobile phones, which has been seized by the police, has been estimated to be around Rs 5,47,669, according to officials. The man has been identified as Madhu Edappa Hirekaru (25), a resident of Krishnanagar in Ghorpadi.

He was found to be a native of Averi village in Hubli region of Karnataka.

“He was found standing with a bag full of mobile phones. The patrolling staff found him and checked his bag. When asked about the phones, he started giving misleading answers. He said the phones were for sale,” said police sub-inspector SP Shinde of Kondhwa police station.

The man claimed that the mobiles were meant to be sold in Karnataka. However, he did not have receipts or documents for any of the devices.

Each of the seized device is estimated to be worth Rs 10,000-20,000. All of them run on the Andriod operating system, according to the police. Some of the devices are basic feature phones as well.

The owners of the mobile phones are being traced using the phones IMEI numbers which were provided to the respective companies of the phones.

A court case under Maharashtra Police Act Section 124 was registered against the man.

While the police are yet to ascertain whether the phones were stolen or not, the court has granted bail to Hirekaru.

