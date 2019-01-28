Poona Club Golf League sees Panchshil Aces take home inaugural edition title

A team effort from Panchshil Aces helped them clinch the Poona Club Golf League title defeating Poonawala Eagles 6-0 in the final at The Poona Club Golf Course on Sunday.

Playing in the nine-hole match play format, Aces faced a tough fight from the Eagles, but in the end, a good game from Sarvesh Kolankar and Rita Dogra helped the Aces win.

“The entire credit goes to the team. Today the players who were in the form did not play well, but other players stood out for them which turned things in our favour. I did not play that great in the final as well,” said Dinanath Majahan of Aces, who was named golfer of the tournament.

The first match of the final, which was played between Ananya Garg and Jaywant Thorat of Aces versus Dr Sushma Date and Arvind Singh of Eagles was tied.

Aces got the lead in the second match when Sarvesh Kolankar and Rita Dogra scored a 3-UP victory over Eagles’ Pramod Kalia and Bhakti Thorat.

In the third match, the Eagles team of Amaldev VP and Pankaj Sharma scored another tie against Dinanath Mahajan and Pankaj Shrivastava.

In the penultimate match, Aces team of Abhijit Gangoli and Jiyaji Bhonsle managed to pull out a 1-UP victory over Anil Shrivastav and Vikrant Panse of Eagles.

With the things going well for Aces, their marquee player Pratik Nirmale and Anant Pandit scored 1-UP victory in the final match over Pranav Mardikar and Sushant Khosla.

The victory in the final match helped Aces clinch the trophy.

Dinanath Majahan (HT PHOTO)

“It was a close contest. I must say today our victory is dedicated to the teamwork we all put in. All the golfers played their role neatly, which helped us win the trophy,” added Majahan.

Marquee player Nirmale, who is a final year student of Computer Engineering at DY Patil College, was happy the way things went during the tournament. “I enjoyed it completely. All the team members were quite supportive and we played brilliantly,” added Nirmale.

T20 format of golf

The owner of Aces team, Rajiv Datar was in a joyous mood after his team lifted the title of the inaugural edition.

“It was a first of its kind tournament, where eight teams came together and played excellent quality of golf. It was a completely different format and personally, I like the nine-hole format as it makes the game faster. It is a T20 format of golf,” added Datar, who is also a professional golfer.

Earlier in the semi-final, Aces got the better of Syska Swinging Sultans 10-3 and Eagles trounced Shirke The Angry Birdies 14-4.

