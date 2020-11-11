Poorly controlled diabetes found highest among 20-30 age group: Pune lab

pune

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:12 IST

A Pune lab has found that out of the 89,000 blood samples tested for diabetes, 10% was found to be suffering from poorly controlled diabetes. Young age group (20-30 year olds) was found to be the most affected in this segment at 18%. City doctors said that controlling diabetes is essential even among the young as it can have multiple effects on body, including reduced fertility in men and women.

The study conducted by Metropolis Healthcare indicated that Pune is fast becoming the diabetes capital of the country (comparison data needed).

Of the 89,881 samples tested for diabetes between January 2019 and August 2020 in their Pune lab, 10% was found to be suffering from poorly controlled diabetes. The incidence of poorly controlled diabetes was found to be highest (18%) in the age group of 20-30 years, followed by 30-40 years (12%) and 40-50 years (11%). The incidence was the lowest in the age group 80 years and above (8%).

The study showed that men were more prone to diabetes, as 11% of all males tested were found to suffer from unsatisfactorily controlled diabetes compared to 9% for females.

Dr Manish Karekar, chief pathologist, Metropolis Healthcare Pune lab said, “Diabetes strikes Indians a decade earlier than the world. It is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 8.7% diabetic population in the age group of 20 and 70 years.”

Dr Sanjay Ingle, zonal pathologist at another lab (name??) said that blood sugar tests should be part of routine check-up as it will help manage diabetes too.

“Diabetes is associated with complications like heart attack, a stroke, loss of vision, erectile dysfunction, oedema, kidney damage, nerve damage, skin conditions, hyperglycaemia and even scarring problems that can lead to amputation,” Dr Sanjay Ingle said.

Dr Nisha Pansare, Nova IVF Pune, said, “Cardiovascular diseases, kidney, eye, foot and nerve damage, skin conditions and even sexual dysfunction may occur owing to diabetes. Those males with diabetes tend to have low testosterone levels and can lead to reduced fertility, low sperm count, erectile dysfunction, and even loss of sex drive. Thus, getting screened on a regular basis for diabetes is essential.”

Dr Swati Gaikwad, obstetrician and gynaecologist in a private maternity hospital (name???) said, “Diabetes is linked to low fertility, PCOD, and other autoimmune diseases. Babies of the mothers who are diabetics may have birth defects and even heart and digestive health issues, have jaundice or even premature birth can occur.”