Principal Speak: Organise gender equity programmes, says Chaskar Manohar, principal, Ramkrishna More college

Prof Chaskar Manohar, principal of the Prof Ramkrishna More Arts, Commerce and Science College, Akurdi, is also a senate member of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Prof Manohar cites gender issues and environment awareness as two key areas, above and beyond the academics that his college works hard to imbibe in its students.

Where, how and why does the college stand out?

The college has introduced 25 subject-related/value-added certificate/diploma courses approved by IQAC (internal quality assurance cell) and management. The syllabi of these courses are designed by the college with a view to add skills and enhance employability of students. Organisation of hands-on training/workshops/seminars/conferences and industry-academia innovative practices are a regular feature in the college. An institutional academic integrity panel and department-wise academic integrity panel, according to the guidelines of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been instituted in the college. Soft-skill development programme is also conducted to polish soft skills of students and make them ready to face global challenges.

Where does Prof. Ramkrishna More Arts, Commerce and science College sit in the pantheon of Pune institutions?

Prof Ramkrishna More Arts, Commerce and Science College, Akurdi, was established in 1992, and ever since, has been a leading college in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area; successfully run under the aegis of the Pune District Education Association. In the course of its journey of 27 years, the college has achieved many prestigious awards and recognitions. The college has been catering to the educational and cultural needs of society since its inception with the motto, “Bahujan Hitay Bahujan Sukhay” (Marathi proverb which means ‘In the interest of everyone). It realises the importance of need-based regional, national and global studies. Presently, the college is recognised as one of the multi-faculty colleges with adequate infrastructure, facilities and support services in the urban and rural area.The college offers co-education in Arts, Commerce and Science disciplines at the undergraduate, postgraduate level, along with research centres. Ten teachers have represented the college on various statutory bodies of SPPU. The college has introduced 329 new courses. The college library has books, e-books, journals, e-journals , reference books, national and international Journals. Braille materials with audio recorders are available for the visually impaired. A separate reading hall is provided in the library for research students and teachers.

In terms of modern-day infrastructure and needs, how would you rate the college?

The college organises gender equity promotion programs .The college has implemented security and safety measures, especially for girls. CCTV cameras and 24-hour security is available on campus. A separate common room facility is available for girls and boys in the college. Women redressal cell and anti-harassment committee working for the betterment of girls and a sanitary napkin machine is also installed in ladies washroom. About 90 per cent of the annual lighting power requirement is through LED lamps. Solid, liquid and e-waste management system is working as per norms with 40 kwh solar photovoltaic already working as a renewable energy source. Rainwater harvesting is implemented with two bore well to preserve ground water. The college also has a well equipped gymnasium.

Do you believe gender issues and environment sensitisation are key areas for colleges to focus on?

Students are sensitised towards issues related to gender and environment through various extra-curricular activities by the national service scheme and student welfare committees. The third-year students of take internships. In addition to this, undergraduate and postgraduate students undertake field projects. The college ensures that through the curriculum, gender-sensitisation, environment and sustainability, human values, and professional ethics are inculcated among students. All second year undergraduate classes take a course in environment awareness. The college has taken efforts to create an ecosystem for innovation by faculty and students, and successfully established an incubation centre with sophisticated laboratories for Material Science, Life Science and Food Science, with high-end equipment / instrumentation facilities. The faculty members have developed low-cost research-based equipment.

What do you envision in the near-term...

Our future plans include more linkages and collaborations with other academic and industrial bodies, so as to enhance employability. We also plan to increase the number of skill-based courses and upgrade our laboratories as per the need of the hour with new inventions. We will organise more international conferences for active interaction with global scholars and updating of knowledge.

.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 16:46 IST