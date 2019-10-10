Prisoner commits suicide inside Yerwada jail

pune

An undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide in Yerwada Central jail after he was denied bail in a case registered against him in Indapur.

According to police, the incident was reported on October 9 when inmate, Siddharth Dilip Kamble (30), hanged himself inside the prison using the lace (elastic) of his undergarment. The deceased Kamble was accused in an attempt to murder case and was recently denied bail by a Sessions court. He was arrested in June. Kamble is a resident of Bavda, Indapur.

The jail administration rushed him to the hospital but he was proclaimed dead on arrival, police said.

Earlier on October 8, another accused identified as Arjun Mahadev Nisarade died here after he accidentally fell into a water storage tank.

Case of accidental death has been registered with Yerawada police station in regard to both the incidents.

