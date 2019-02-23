Pune activists oppose capital punishment

City-based activists who are against capital punishment came together for a conference titled ‘death penalty in India, legal, ethical and health issues’. The event was organised by forum for medical ethics society, centre for mental health and policy and was held at ILS Law college.

Talking about her strong opposition towards death penalty, Sunita Bandewar an activist from forum for medical ethics society said, “We will be deliberate and understand the metal health issues of the convict. It has been observed that most convicts who have been given capital punishment belonged from a poor strata of the society. Looking at the statistics capital punishment is not the answer and should be replaced by a different penalty.”

Similarly, Amita Pitre from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai said, “Health care professionals and psychiatrists need to come forward and oppose the capital punishment and share the mental agony that the convicts and their families go through.”

Amar Jesani, co-founder of Indian Journal of Medical ethics suggested, “Insteady of death penalty the convicts should be rehabilitated and should be provided counselling.The punishment itself is barbaric and the system needs to rethink the capital punishment. We need doctors to come forward and join our movement. Education and sensitisation about this topic is the need of the hour ”

Soumitra Pathare, director, centre for mental health, law and policy, ILS and Dr Sandeep Mahamuni, chief psychiatrist, Yerawada Jail were present for the conference.

