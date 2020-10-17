Pune airport to start walk-in Covid-19 testing centre for international passengers

pune

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:24 IST

The city’s Lohegaon airport will soon start a walk-in Covid-19 testing facility for international passengers at the airport. The passengers coming to the city through the ‘Vande Bharat mission’ can get themselves tested by walking in at the centre or book a test before the flight lands.

The airport will provide for a waiting period in case of molecular tests which give results within 15 minutes or opt for RT-PCR test and stay in a hotel for about 12 hours.

Kuldeep Singh, director, Pune airport, said, “We are happy to announce the availability of RT-PCR testing for all passengers arriving on international flights. Any passenger who wishes to undertake the test can pre-book the test or contact the help desk in the arrival lounge.”

“ An official from the district administration will also be present to escort the passenger to the testing facility. The samples will be collected and the passengers can either wait at the waiting area till the test results come or either isolate themselves in a hotel room in case of RT-PCR which takes up to 12 hours,” he said.

“The facility is in strict compliance with the test protocols established by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL),” he said.

In case if the Covid-19 test result is negative, the official will stamp ‘RT-PCR’ in indelible ink on the left hand added Singh.

He said, “The passenger may then proceed to departure hall for connecting flight or alternatively may proceed for home quarantine. On receipt of a positive RT-PCR report, the passenger will be referred to the designated hospital under strict isolation protocols.”

Pallavi Jain, managing director, Krsnaa Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, which will be running the testing centre, said, “We have molecular testing which is at par with RT-PCR standards of testing. The test results are available within 15 minutes. The testing centre will be set up at the airport premises by Tuesday.”

“Earlier we had our technician deployed at the airport who used to collect samples, but now we will have a centre and people can rest in the lounge area till the test results are available. Also, the PMC officials will be informed for further quarantine and isolation purposes,” she said.

“Multiple countries have now made it mandatory for a person to carry a Covid-19 test result which was done within 48 hours, but even a person who did test negative before the flight does not guarantee that the person would not have caught the infection during the journey and so these test results will help the passengers take the right decision accordingly,” she said.