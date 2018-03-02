Pune airport yet to remove schedule of terminated AI flight to Goa from display boards

The schedule details for departure of a defunct Air India flight continues to be displayed at the Pune airport even as the flight was terminated two months ago.

The information on the board says that the Air India Flight, AI-0513, to Goa, which was scheduled to depart on 11.50 am is delayed, although the flight had stopped flying since the last week of December.

Official from Air India, Pune, on the condition of anonymity said, “We have been repeatedly writing to the airport authority pointing out this major mistake on the display board. However, all our letters have been ignored by them so far.”

The flight information which is wrongly displayed was originally a hopping flight from Bangalore to Goa via Hyderabad and Pune. However, the airlines had terminated the flight two months earlier.

“Many passengers get confused after reading the wrongly displayed information and come to us seeking the details” added the Air India official.

Accepting the mistake, senior official from the operations department at the Pune Airport said, “We have received the letters from the Air India officials. And very soon we will take appropriate actions on the matter”.

According to officials, there are 90 flights operating daily from the Pune Airport. The number of these operations is expected to go up in the coming days given the rise in footfall witnessed at the airport. Pune Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Anil Shirole had said that the airport has to increase the number of flight movements from 90 to 154 given the rise in the number of passengers every year.