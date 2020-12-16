Pune and Khadki cantonment win defence awards for Covid management

pune

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:17 IST

Pune: The ministry of defence has conferred on the Pune and Khadki cantonment boards with awards under the category of “Public Health – Challenge of Covid”. The award was bagged by two of three Cantonment boards located in Pune.

The ministry has launched this category of awards this year, in light of the Covid pandemic, to recognise and acknowledge efforts being made by various Cantonment boards and hospitals to counter the virus.

Every year, the Raksha Mantri award is given in six categories, including education, improvement in hospitals, record management, survey, sanitation, maintenance of differently abled schools.

Now this new award category has been added.

PCB’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital and Khadki’s Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital were conferred with the awards.

The award was virtually presented via video conference on December 16, 2020.

PCB chief executive officer Amit Kumar said, “It may be noted that Pune Cantonment Board has been one of the foremost local bodies to declare its Cantonment General Hospital as a designated Covid health care centre. The board has also equipped its hospital with 20 ICU beds. Pune Cantonment witnessed the highest recovery rate in the district. The number of deaths in Pune Cantonment Hospital has among the least as compared to the number of patients treated.”

PCB was also conferred with the Raksha Mantri Award for Excellence in the fields of improvement of functioning of primary schools, improvement in functioning of secondary and higher secondary schools and improvement in functioning of the hospital in the year 2019. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital of Pune Cantonment Board has received the Raksha Mantri Award for a second consecutive year.