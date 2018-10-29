Pune author Aruna Dhere to be president of 92nd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

Prominent Pune-based Marathi author, Aruna Dhere, has been unanimously elected as the president for the 92nd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, the prestigious Marathi literary meet, which will take place at Yavatmal in January 2019.

For the first time in the 91-year history of the literary meet the president was not elected through voting, but selected through a nomination process. This came after the literary body made amendments to its constitution this year.

Dhere’s name as president was announced by the Sahitya Mahamandal president Dr Sripad Joshi at a meeting held on October 28 in the presence of current president of the sammelan, Laxmikant Deshmukh.

Milind Joshi, chairman, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, said: “Dhere is the fifth woman to be chosen president of the sammelan. It is indeed a great moment for Dhere and the various literary bodies to be a woman president of the literary meet.”

The four women in the past to have become president of Marathi literary meet are: Durga Bhagwat , Kusumawati Deshpande, Shanta Shelke and Vijaya Rajyadhyaskha.

Born in 1957, Dhere has written over 40 books in different genres including poetry, social and children’s literature. She is known for her critical appreciation of women’s issues, besides writing academically on Marathi literature, folk literature and the epics.

Her poetry works include Prarambha, Jaave Janmaakade, Nilya Paradarshak Andharaat and Matraakshar. She is the recipient of numerous awards, among them the Acharya Atre Award and the Kavi Kusumagraj Award. She has worked as an editor, lecturer and film producer.

What: 92nd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

When January 11-13, 2019

Where: Yavatmal, Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 14:55 IST