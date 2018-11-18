Pune based organisation to conduct heritage walk covering Karla, Bhaje on Nov 25

The social action for manpower creation (Samparc) has organised a heritage walk on November 25 to the ancient sites such as Bhaje, Karla, Bedase caves and Lohagad and Visapur forts.

The walk will begin from the foothills of Bhaje caves, a cluster of 22 rock-cut caves dating back to the second century BC, located near Lonavla. It will then proceed to Lohagad Fort, which is 3,800 feet above sea level. The stretch will cover 3.6 km with Lohagad being the highest point of the heritage walk. Participants will be led through 14 interesting cultural events and five types of traditional Maharashtrian food during the 7.2-km walk.

Participants will be treated to a warm reception by the tribal women and children while the volunteers will serve snacks, soft drinks and water. Physiotherapists, yoga personnel and medical staff will available at everyone’s de-stress and also attend to injuries, if any. At every point of the walk, the volunteers would be readily available to serve and help.

“Unfortunately many people don’t know about these places. This is our way of creating awareness along with the Maval Panchayat Samiti, municipal council of Lonavla and Bhaje-Lohagad Gram-panchayat. The idea has been appreciated by nearby industries, corporates and even archaeological survey of India, Mumbai circle,” said Amitkumar Banerjee, founder of Sampark.

Launched in 2016, this initiative has seen a strong response from the public and this year around 6,000 people are expected to participate in the walks.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 15:20 IST