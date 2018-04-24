Pune child accidentally hangs himself in his house

An eight-year-old child died in a bizarre accident at his house in Nigdi on Monday afternoon. The victim, Nakul Kulkarni, was playing when his head must have got on the hairband that was hung on a nail in the wall and reportedly hung himself, believe the police and his family members.

Nakul’s death was recorded as an accidental death at the Dehu road police station. Hawaldar Pritam Wagh of Dehu road police station received the advance report of the child's post-mortem from YCM hospital.

“We do not know where his parents, Ulhas and Neha, work. The doctors have confirmed that he died because of hanging. It was a hairband that girls wear. But we do not know to whom it belonged to. We have not recorded the family’s statements as they are in shock. The mother did not know that he had passed away until we handed the body over,” said Hawaldar Wagh

Nakul’s parents and grandparents were busy preparing for his thread ceremony, an initiation process in Brahmin families, when the incident happened. The victim was playing in a room where quilts and covers were stacked for storage. The quilts were stacked against a wall that had a nail with a hairband hung on it. Nakul climbed on the pile of quilts and is suspected to have lost his footing. The police and family members believe that his slender neck could have got caught on the hairband and strangled him.

When the parents of the child tried to enter the room, they could not as the victim had apparently latched the door from inside. They broke the door open and found Nakul hanging from the belt. He was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri, but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.