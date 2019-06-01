Pune civic body to work on improving road conditions at Ahmednagar

Based on a complaint filed by citizen-activist Qaneez Sukhrani regarding the poor road condition of the Ahmednagar road, the District legal services authority (DLSA) on May 27 served a notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to immediately improve the road conditions and submit a detailed report in a months’ time.

Reacting to the notice, Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief of road department in the PMC said, “We have taken serious cognisance of the District legal services authority notice and will soon begin work as advised. While the PMC will certainly be working on improving road conditions, we will also remove materials that have been put on the Ahmednagar road for on-going constructions.”

We will complete the work before the given time and write back to the District legal services authority , added Pawaskar.

Dissatisfied by the PMC’s reactions, Sukhrani said, “It is impossible for the PMC to complete the work in one month’s time-frame as the situation on ground is very bad, unless they do a cosmetic patch work. In this case,everything will be back to square one. Nevertheless, I will be giving my review to District legal services authority in a month’s time.”

Officials from the District legal services authority said, “If the PMC does not submit their report in a months time, we will take further actions on them.”

