e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune dist reports 1,772 fresh cases, 46 deaths

Pune dist reports 1,772 fresh cases, 46 deaths

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune district reported 1,772 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 46 deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department.

As of Saturday, Pune district has a total of 3,14,118 positive cases of which 2,61,316 patients have recovered from the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection and 46,583 are active cases.

The death toll in the district now stands at 6,218.

Pune Municipal Corporation reported 724 fresh cases and 16 deaths on Saturday, while Pune rural reported 634 fresh cases and 22 deaths.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 414 fresh positive cases and eight virus-related deaths.

According to civic officials from the past few days, the new positive cases in rural and PMC area are almost the same, but the cases from PCMC are showing a declining trend.

top news
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
‘Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India engages with Taliban’: Abdullah Abdullah
CSK vs RCB Live: Rayudu gives CSK glimmer of hope
CSK vs RCB Live: Rayudu gives CSK glimmer of hope
Taiwan urges China to ‘never seek hegemony’ and ease tensions
Taiwan urges China to ‘never seek hegemony’ and ease tensions
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In