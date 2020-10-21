e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 1,406 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reports 1,406 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

pune Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune district reported 1,406 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

The district has reported 3.26 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, of which 2.89 have recovered; 6,581 were declared dead and currently, 30,570 are active cases.

Pune city reported 442 new cases taking the total count to 1,69,178 and three deaths took the death toll to 3,876. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 230 new cases taking the final count to 82,991 and eight deaths took the death toll to 1,176. Pune rural reported 734 new cases taking the final count to 74,616 and nine deaths took the death toll to 1,529, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 23,371 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the final count of those recovered to 14,15,679. The recovery rate in the state is 87.51%. Also 8,142 new cases in the state were reported on Wednesday taking the total to 16,17,658. In addition, 180 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday taking the death toll to 43,127. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.64%. Of 83,27,493 laboratory samples, 16,17,658 have tested positive (19.43%) for Covid-19 until Wednesday. Currently, 24,47,292 people are in home quarantine and 23,312 people are in institutional quarantine.

top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL live score: Siraj, spinners help RCB restrict KKR to 84/8
IPL live score: Siraj, spinners help RCB restrict KKR to 84/8
Sindh Police chief kidnapping plot by Rangers fans Pakistan political crisis
Sindh Police chief kidnapping plot by Rangers fans Pakistan political crisis
Nitish Kumar loses cool over ‘Lalu zindabad’ slogans at his rally
Nitish Kumar loses cool over ‘Lalu zindabad’ slogans at his rally
IPL 2020: 2 maidens, 3 wickets - Siraj scripts history in Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: 2 maidens, 3 wickets - Siraj scripts history in Abu Dhabi
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In