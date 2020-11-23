e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 528 Covid-19 positive cases, 2 deaths on Monday

Pune district reports 528 Covid-19 positive cases, 2 deaths on Monday

pune Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:44 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune district on Monday reported 528 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths as per the state health department.

Monday’s data takes the progressive positive count in the district to 3,46,961. Of these total cases, 3,22,092 have recovered, 7,324 were declared dead and 17,545 are active cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 214 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,77,701 and one death in the last 24 hours till Monday evening took the death toll to 4,167. PCMC reported 150 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 87,483 and recorded zero deaths in the last 24 hours till Monday evening. The death toll in PCMC is 1,242. Pune rural reported 164 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 81,777 and one death in the last 24 hours till Monday evening, took the death toll to 1,882.

