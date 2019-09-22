Pune division witnesses rise in number of disabled voters

pune

The total number of disabled voters in Pune division, as per the electoral rolls released by the Pune divisional commissionerate’s office on Sunday, has increased by 34,226, since the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Pune divisional commissionerate, there were 94,292 registered disabled voters during the Lok Sabha elections. Currently, there are 1,28,518 registered disabled voters.

Speaking about the administration’s preparedness, Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “Under the ‘Divyang Unnat Abhiyan’ all zilla parishad offices in the division have completed the survey and registration of specially abled voters in the division.”

He said, “In order to make the vote casting process smooth for disabled voters, we have decided to make 8,110 wheelchairs available for people in the division. We are trying to make sure that at least one wheelchair is present at every polling station. ”

A total of 17,852 volunteers will be available in the division to help disabled voters cast their vote. A minimum of 1,18,515 administrative personnel will be required to conduct the assembly elections in the division. The divisional commissioner has appointed 1,207 videographers, 887 microobservers, 264 flying squads, 278 static surveillance teams (SST), 189 video surveillance teams and 70 video observer squads for the upcoming assembly polls.

