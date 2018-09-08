Pune firms aboard hackathon bandwagon

Hackathons are in vogue. All the big guns of the industry, and smaller companies as well, have taken the word ‘hack’ and turned it into a problem defining and then, solution engendering festival.

Persistent Systems, IBM, KPIT, Extentia, Smart City, Pune - all have, or are going to have a hackathon.

In March this year, Persistent organised a Smart India hackathon, in association with 27 ministries of the governmentof India, that had students from several colleges find solutions for problems outlined by the government.

Crowdsourcing the genius hacks - Box (PUNE Metro pg 4; Date: Sept 08, 2018) - Embed code inline script.

Crowdsourcing the genius hacks From generating power from garbage to contesting in a competition where the winning prize is $200,000, hackathons are emerging as source-centres where innovation is ramped up to have a far-reaching impact. IT firms even allow clients access to the event allowing talent a global showcase Sparkle and shine Says Rahul Uplap, assistant vice-principal and head of ‘Sparkle’ (as the KPIT contest is called),: "There are 3,800 engineering colleges under AICTE in India and very few of them in Tier 2 and 3 cities have access to the idea of entrepreneurship and innovation. Most students, even in IITs, think of getting a job. So we thought, why not change this line of thinking? "We started Sparkle that gives all contesting college teams a set of problems to solve. Last event, we had 12,000 students teams and 1,500 ideas. We finalised 30 out of these. What we do, is we help these teams file IP patents and ask them if they would like to spend the next few years of their lives pursuing this as a business. If so, we help connect them to an angel investor, a mentor so that their innovation becomes a real life solution." As Dr Premnath puts it, "These contests are a great way to define a problem, ideate and work well in the IT and electronics sector. They have their own limitations. They are good for technology applications, but not the way forward to find new technology." Says Rahul Uplap, assistant vice-principal and head of ‘Sparkle’ (as the KPIT contest is called),: "There are 3,800 engineering colleges under AICTE in India and very few of them in Tier 2 and 3 cities have access to the idea of entrepreneurship and innovation. Most students, even in IITs, think of getting a job. So we thought, why not change this line of thinking?"We started Sparkle that gives all contesting college teams a set of problems to solve. Last event, we had 12,000 students teams and 1,500 ideas. We finalised 30 out of these. What we do, is we help these teams file IP patents and ask them if they would like to spend the next few years of their lives pursuing this as a business. If so, we help connect them to an angel investor, a mentor so that their innovation becomes a real life solution." As Dr Premnath puts it, "These contests are a great way to define a problem, ideate and work well in the IT and electronics sector. They have their own limitations. They are good for technology applications, but not the way forward to find new technology." Before, during and after - what happens at an hack event ◼ Intense planning and preparation ◼ Real-world challenge statements are made: either customers give one or participants come up with one, or both. The idea is to define a specific problem, like converting garbage to energy. ◼ Teams take challenges from concept to pitch – real-world solutions. A challenge statement is an ‘iconcept’. Teams have to take it from there to a real -world solution in a span of 24 hours. ◼ Multifunction teams of experts and hard code coders. Each team has to have visual designers, UX experts, front- and back-end developers, and analysts. ◼ Use of data, intelligence and experience in all solutions. ◼ Active support from crew and admin teams ◼ Experts, gurus evaluate solutions ◼ Caffeine. Lots of caffeine. Lots of Red Bull, food and even mattresses on floors

Source: Extentia Intense planning and preparationReal-world challenge statements are made: either customers give one or participants come up with one, or both. The idea is to define a specific problem, like converting garbage to energy.Teams take challenges from concept to pitch – real-world solutions. A challenge statement is an ‘iconcept’. Teams have to take it from there to a real -world solution in a span of 24 hours.Multifunction teams of experts and hard code coders. Each team has to have visual designers, UX experts, front- and back-end developers, and analysts.Use of data, intelligence and experience in all solutions.Active support from crew and admin teamsExperts, gurus evaluate solutionsCaffeine. Lots of caffeine. Lots of Red Bull, food and even mattresses on floorsSource: Extentia NOT FOR PROFIT, BUT FOR GOOD The fever has caught up with non -commercial entities like the Natrajan education society (NES). Says Ganesh Natrajan founder 5F World and head of NES, "I am passionate about social entrepreneurship. I feel that hackathons are a popular way of getting multiple people to contribute ideas. I think apart from small startups, such competitions are the way forward to solve community problems. When you have stated your problem and have a large number of people trying to find solutions you are bound to get more efficient and creative. Of course, once these solutions are found then it is the duty of corporate and angel investors to take them forward. I think hackathons are a more efficient way of solution hunting than individual efforts by startups. At NES we had about 90 teams and out of these 15 have set up their own companies." So while the government makes policies that help startups, VCs help with funding; foundations with mentoring; and hackathons are now becoming a way forward to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation. The fever has caught up with non -commercial entities like the Natrajan education society (NES). Says Ganesh Natrajan founder 5F World and head of NES, "I am passionate about social entrepreneurship. I feel that hackathons are a popular way of getting multiple people to contribute ideas. I think apart from small startups, such competitions are the way forward to solve community problems. When you have stated your problem and have a large number of people trying to find solutions you are bound to get more efficient and creative. Of course, once these solutions are found then it is the duty of corporate and angel investors to take them forward. I think hackathons are a more efficient way of solution hunting than individual efforts by startups. At NES we had about 90 teams and out of these 15 have set up their own companies."So while the government makes policies that help startups, VCs help with funding; foundations with mentoring; and hackathons are now becoming a way forward to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation.

Now, they are doing another one in association with IBM – Call For Code - that is a multi-year project. It invites developers to compete to find solutions to a particular challenge pertinent to the world.

Persistent also uses hackathons internally to find solutions for its customers.

Says Anand Deshpande, founder Persistent, “We find such competitions valuable. We like to be seen as a company that values technology and such hackathons give us the opportunity to further technology for the good of people and even internally as a company. It basically helps our employees to think out of the box. We also showcase such solutions to our clients. It’s a good way to explore possibilities that are not visible all the time. We find this very valuable.”

Extentia, a smaller company, uses this tool as a means of growth for employees and business.

Says Umeed Kothavala, CEO, “We have been hosting X24 for 4 years and have seen a spirit of innovation emerge among our employees. It gives them an opportunity to solve real-world problems with the technology we know and have access to. In 24 hours, our teams grow as people, coders, UX and visual designers, and sales people, while our clients have a front row seat to the data, intelligence and experience on display at Extentia.”

The Pune Ideas Factory foundation (Piff), a subsidiary of Pune Smart City, will along with Niti Aayog organise a hackathon on September 29 and 30, to find solutions to the city’s problems in areas such as garbage management, water, citizen’s safety and security, says Manojit Bose, chief knowledge officer, Smart City Pune. “Such crowd sourcing of ideas and solutions, as I would like to call these hackathons, are very useful to us and even Niti Aayog has organised one in Delhi on September 6, where Piff has made a problem statement on urban mobility issues of Pune.”

IBM’s Call For Code was a big money event that took place on August 29.

Says Seema Kumar, country leader, developer ecosystem & startups at IBM, “This is a cause-based contest. The original idea is from the David Clarke Foundation that is supported by the UN Human rights organisation and American Red Cross. Our sponsors are Persistent. We feel a developer is as important in society as a doctor and can do a lot more. This year we have taken the cause of natural disasters to see how coders can find a solution for it. We have cash prizes for this contest held across the globe. The winning entry will get $200,000; second and third prize will be $ 20,000; and fourth and fifth will be $ 0,000. In case these winners wish to take it ahead, IBM will help them access funds and mentoring through our own networks.”

What is a hackathon?

How can making IT professionals sit together for 24 to 72 hours help find solutions for the real world or a corporate body?

Says Dr V Premnath who heads Venture Centre: “In my opinion, I think what such events do is help define the problem. For entrepreneurs that is a big thing. Often they have to spend a lot of energy and time to simply make a problem statement for which they then find solutions. Hackathons are more amenable to the IT and electronics industry where you find a solution in a matter of a day, or three. At Venture Centre this may take weeks as we work more on science-based solutions.”

However, such competitions do have an impact on entrepreneurship. KPIT, that has been organising such contests over the past four years for college students, has this year seen 12 out of 30 contestants become entrepreneurs.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 15:57 IST