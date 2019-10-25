Pune inks its leaders for five years. Winners’ say

pune

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:53 IST

I thank chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil for giving me the opportunity to be the candidate of Mahayuti from the Shivajinagar constituency in Pune. I also want to thank the voters, party officials and activists who put their trust in me. As an MLA, now I am determined to address the fundamental issues and problems of the Shivajinagar constituency in the years ahead. I will also endeavour to partake in the development of my constituency in line with the party’s goals.

Siddharth Shirole. ( HT PHOTO )

Siddharth Shirole, winning BJP candidate from Shivajinagar constituency

It is the fruit of the party workers’ efforts. I’m confident the winning trend will continue throughout the state. Wherever we have not won, we will work extra hard.

Mukta Tilak. ( HT PHOTO )

Mukta Tilak, winning BJP candidate from Kasba peth constituency

I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for their guidance, and to the people for believing and voting for me.

Sunil Kamble. ( HT PHOTO )

Sunil Kamble, winning BJP candidate from Pune Cantonment constituency

Today’s win is of all those who voted for me and our party and I am thankful to all of them. The dream of my father late MP Vitthal Tupe of me becoming a MLA has come true today. My priority will be to address the civic issues facing the Hadapsar constituency and solve the water supply issue. I will also work towards finding a solution so that Hadapsar does not bear the load of city’s garbage.

Chetan Tupe. ( HT PHOTO )

Chetan Tupe, winning NCP candidate from Hadapsar constituency

For the past 10 years, Parvati constituency has been my support base and I have worked hard, along with them, to develop this area. This has helped me create a better bond of communication and commitment with the voters. I

Madhuri Misal. ( HT PHOTO )

am forever thankful for the trust the people have shown me here to help me win this election.

Madhuri Misal, Parvati

The kind of trust that the people in Kothrud have shown me has been overwhelming and has helped me get elected. I promise to look at all the projects in the pipeline and work to bring them to completion. I will convince the government to release funds for the same at the earliest. I am in gratitude to the thousands who voted for me.

Chandrakant Patil. ( HT PHOTO )

Chandrakant Patil, Kothrud

This was my third election from Khadakwasla and this has happened only because of the faith and trust the people in this area have shown in me, which is an opportunity to serve them better. I plan to make sure that this area’s development is improved. I have to thank the people who have given me this opportunity for a hat-trick.

Bhimrao Tapkir. ( HT PHOTO )

Bhimrao Tapkir, Khadakwasla

It’s a big win for all the NCP party workers who have worked tirelessly for this election campaign. I am thankful to NCP chief Sharad Pawar for trusting on me. From now on, I will work for the welfare of citizens from Wadgaonsheri constituency.

Sunil Tingre. ( HT PHOTO )

Sunil Tingre, Wadgaonsheri

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 18:49 IST