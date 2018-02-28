Pune man arrested for sexually assaulting female colleague

A man was arrested by Wakad police for sexually assaulting a female colleague, who he was romantically involved with.

Identified as Ranjan Gupta, 34, the arrested man worked for a local caterer, according to the police. The woman had approached the police on Monday and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, a case under Section 376 (sexual assault) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Wakad police station against the 34-year-old man. Police sub-inspector (PSI) SG Goday of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

“He was sent to four days in police custody. They have known each other for the past seven years and have worked together.

“They were having an affair and she has complained that the last time they had a fight (last Saturday), he forced himself on her,” PSI Goday said. The complainant, as well as the arrested man, underwent medical tests for the investigation of charges.