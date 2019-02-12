Pune man arrested for sexually harassing 3 minor siblings

A man was arrested on Monday for sexual harassment of three minor sisters in Lohegaon. The man, identified as Aslam Mohammad Hussai Shaikh, 54, a resident of Lohegaon.

Shaikh who works as a painter, was visiting the family.While the eldest daughter is 17, the middle girl is 10-years-old and the youngest is 8-years of age, said the police.

The complain was filed by the victims’ mother who works as a house help, the girls’ father works as a collector for a bank. They were both away at work and the girls were alone at home when the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to the complain, Shaikh came to their house and brought biryani with him. He then tried to force the girls into eating biryani, which they refused. When he kept on insisting, the oldest girl went into the kitchen to wash utensils, and the middle girl exited the house. When the girl peeped through the kitchen door, she saw Shaikh force feeding her youngest sister and kissing her before proceeding to slid his hands between the child’s legs.

The oldest girl narrated the incident to her mother, and informed her that Shaikh had done the same to her as well as the middle daughter. The incident had allegedly occurred multiple times in the past 2-3 years.

A case under Sections 354 and 354(a) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered against Shaikh at Yerawada police station. Police sub inspector Shubhangi Magdum is investigating the case.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 16:37 IST