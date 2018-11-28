Pune Man arrested for sexually harassing children, unnatural sex with wife

A man in his twenties was arrested on Tuesday for sexual harassment of his children and forcing his wife to have unnatural sexual intercourse with him.

The unemployed man, a resident of Tadiwala road, was arrested and remanded in police custody by a local court on Tuesday.

"He is unemployed while his wife is a homemaker. His sister is also a witness in the case," said police inspector (crime) S Zagade of Bund garden police station.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the 23-year-old wife of the man. In her complaint, she told the police that her husband of six years came home drunk often and forced her to watch porn. He then forced her to perform sexual acts depicted in the porn videos, against her will.

She has mentioned one incident from a month ago when the man came home drunk and verbally abused her and his mother as well. He, then, proceeded to sexually harass his sons (a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old).

He threatened to kill everyone if they resisted. The complainant also submitted in her complaint that the man continued the sexual aggression with their children. The elder child told his mother that their father had threatened to throw them in the river if they told anyone.

A case under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 504 (intentional insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Bund garden police station. Police sub-inspector Ketki Chavan is investigating the case.

